Dubai: Emirates Post Group (EPG) has awarded a commemorative stamp to Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development, with a ‘People of Determination’ postage stamp.
The commemorative stamp was given at a special ceremony held at Sustainability Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai. The official presentation of the stamp was held in the presence of Abdulla Mohammed Alashram, Group CEO of EPG.
The stamp, which bears the new People of Determination logo issued last year by the Ministry of Community Development, was created in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to recognise and empower people of determination as productive members of society and active contributors to the UAE’s development.
Empowering all members of society
Buhumaid said: “The Ministry of Community Development envisions to promote strong partnerships in implementing social responsibility and in helping achieve inclusion and empowerment for people of determination. We aim to give them the highest levels of confidence and independence, as well as the best services and privileges as part of our core objectives and policies in empowering people of determination.”
Alashram said: “We are proud to present this postage stamp, which reflects our commitment to support, empower, and help ensure the inclusion of People of Determination. As active members of our community, they are vital to boosting the UAE’s advancement and shaping its future.”