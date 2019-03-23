Drumroll please… with its latest offering, Emirates hits the ball out of the park. The Dubai-based carrier has launched its ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 themed Emirates A380 livery in a video on Twitter. And in doing so, it’s established a reputation for taking things seriously. First there was Virender Sehwag, ex-India cricket star and ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2011 winner, then players Saqib Mahmood and Tom Bailey who helped in the roll-out of the aircraft from its hanger.
Then there was a nod to all the people who had made the finery possible. Oh, and there was a mini-game of cricket…right there on the tarmac.
There was also a chance to glace at the trophy up-for-grabs in the upcoming tournament, which runs from May 30-July 14 this year.
Dubai isn’t one to do things by half measures, and neither is Emirates. The carrier will be flying most national teams to the event. Competitors include teams from England, South Africa, Pakistan, India, West Indies, Afghanistan, Australia, New Zealand, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka