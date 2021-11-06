Dubai: Emirates Draw conducts weekly draw every Saturday for the largest grand prize in the UAE: Dh77,777,777, and seven guaranteed winners of Dh77,777.
Find out who won this week.
How to join Emirates Draw and win
You can participate by purchasing a Dh50 coupon online at www.emiratesdraw.com, or across a growing network of authorised Emirates Draw retailers. Upon registering online, participants can select their seven-digit number or have the system choose their number randomly. Once selected, each participant’s number is locked in and no one else can select the same one.
With their purchase, consumers are entered into a raffle where every week seven participants are guaranteed Dh77,777 each. In addition, they will enter a second draw with six prize categories that include a grand prize of Dh77,777,777.
To get the grand prize, your selected 7-digit number will have to match the 7-digit number randomly chosen by the organisers on the night. There are also prizes for those who have less than 7 matching numbers in the sequence.