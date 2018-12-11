Dubai: Dubai-based airline Emirates has reminded passengers to arrive at the airport at least three hours before departure as Emirates braces for its peak travel weekend.
Emirates expects over 100,000 passengers passing through Terminal 3 at Dubai International Airport this weekend, ahead of the winter break.
The busiest time for departures will be on Friday, with more than 30,000 passengers scheduled to travel. Peak travel will continue throughout the month, with high passenger traffic peaking again on December 21 (Friday) and December 22 (Saturday).
With road works and infrastructure enhancements taking place around the main airport roads during this time, Emirates urges customers to factor in extra time to their journey to avoid potential delays.
Passengers can physically check in at the airport as early as six hours before departing on their flight, and are requested to check in no later than two hours prior to departure, regardless of class of travel.
Customers who check in less than 60 minutes prior to their scheduled flight departure will not be accepted for travel.
Customers can also check in online on both their desktops and mobile devices from 48 hours to 90 minutes before flight departure.
In addition to online check-in services, Emirates also offers car park check-in facilities equipped with 16 check-in counters, located in Zone C.
Alternatively, customers heading to Terminal 3 can choose to drop their luggage at one of the 46 dedicated bag drop counters in Economy Class or separate counters in First Class and Business Class, from six hours to 90 minutes prior to departure.
Families travelling with small children can use dedicated Family counters for check-in in Zone 2.
After checking in, passengers are also advised to make sure they get to their boarding gate on time. Gates open 90 minutes before departure, boarding starts 45 minutes before each flight and gates close 20 minutes before departure.
All customers at the check-in counters in Terminal 3 will be able to see a 5.5-metre-tall Emirates Christmas tree decked with ‘Fly With Me’ animal characters.