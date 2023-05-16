1. Twitter erupts as Tesla CEO Elon Musk reveals his love for Indian food

The billionaire finds the ultimate combo 'insanely good'

2. UAE Central Bank imposes sanctions on 8 banks

The banks did not comply with guidelines on not granting loans to select organisations

3. ADNOC L&S sets IPO price range of Dh1.99-Dh2.01 as subscription opens

Price range sets up an offer size of Dh2.21b-Dh2.23b for UAE's latest IPO

4. Saudi Arabia sets departure deadline for Umrah pilgrims

More than 6 million Muslims performed Umrah during the current season

5. New routes for bus link to Dubai Metro stations to open on May 19

RTA will meanwhile cut journey time on some other routes

