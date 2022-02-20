Dubai: An eight-year-old Belgian boy living in Dubai, who loves animals, has applied for a job at a pet care centre. And young Victor Noel’s job application was accepted, with the centre offering him a job as a “Trainee Dog Handler” when he turns 18. Obviously, Victor’s letter touched the hearts of those running the centre, My Second Home, which even invited Noel to spend a day at the pet day care.

Noel was even given a specially designed uniform with the logo of the pet care embedded on his T-shirt. “This left him super excited,” said his mother Astrid.

Dog lover Victor Noel with his family. Image Credit: Supplied

In love with animals

Astrid said her son loves dogs. “Our four year old labrador, Sam, visits the pet day care. For long, my son has been fascinated by the whole system where pets are looked after. He watches the handlers closely and observes how they love and take care of the animals. He wanted to be part of this.”

“He loves watching dogs and the happy faces of pet owners. One day, he said it would be nice for him to work at the pet care. As a mother, I wanted to give him my utmost support. I did not want to dishearten him - so I told him to write a letter expressing his interest to work at the centre.”

Victor Noel with his four-year-old labrador Sam. Image Credit: Supplied

Noel promptly wrote a letter to the owner of My Second Home. The letter read: “I was wondering if I could work here a long time and if you would say yes or no? Well, can I please work here as a dog bringer...?”

Centre very touched

My Second Home replied to this letter on social media and said: “Sometimes, some things happen that make your soul smile and tears of gratification run down your cheeks. One of our MSH human family’s children has been so touched by our team and their love for dogs, he has decided he would also like to work at My Second Home, Dubai. We couldn’t possibly tick the “no” box and so we have sent him his acceptance letter and uniform when he turns 18. Our hearts are FULL.”

So on one Sunday, Noel spent a day at the pet care centre in uniform. He was taken to the back of the pet care, where dogs are handled. “That area is only for the staff who work there. So it was a very special moment for Noel to get there.”

Astrid said: “We were very touched by the response of the pet day care. Of course, we knew my son would be not offered a job right now. Rules have to be followed. But the fact that he was not disappointed was very touching. He knows now he can dream and he can realise those dreams at the right time. Children should reach for the stars and we must give them a chance to understand it is worthwhile.”