Dubai offers exciting promotions and shopping discounts ahead of Eid Al Fitr. File photo Image Credit: Gulf News Archive

Dubai: As residents prepare to celebrate Eid Al Fitr, Dubai has offered exciting promotions and discounts for shopping as part of its ‘Eid in Dubai’ initiative.

Residents can maintain the tradition of gift giving with some savvy savings on a range of homeware, fashion and jewellery stores across Dubai. All major stores and big brands have adopted to the COVID-19 guidelines and started home deliveries to shoppers who do not want to visit malls.

Dubai offers shopping promotions as residents are set to celebrate Eid which is expected to fall on May 23 or May 24 depending on the moonsighting.

The perfect present can be picked from the comfort of home by ordering online at various retail platforms or visiting malls, which are open at a 30 per cent capacity with strict guidelines on hygiene processes and social distancing protocols, according to a statement issued by Dubai Tourism.

Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) highlights some of the exciting promotions for ‘Eid in Dubai’.

Gifts for jewellery lovers

Make the occasion memorable for a loved one with the gift of a beautiful piece of jewellery. La Marquise will be offering 30 per cent off on a selection of diamond jewellery collections. In addition, for the first time ever, Zen Diamonds is giving 50 per cent off on all diamond jewellery products. For those who favour a timepiece, trade up and save with an exclusive Eid deal at Al-Futtaim Watches and Jewellery.

Gifts for the fragrance fans

To celebrate Eid, Jo Malone has collaborated with Turqouise Mountain to create some extra special gifts. For every purchase of the selected 100ml colognes, shoppers will receive a complimentary Mother of Pearl charm and limited edition gift-wrap, which is perfect for presents. V Perfumes is also contributing to great deals on fragrance with a “buy one get one free” offer across a selection of leading brand perfumes. Arabian Oud and Oud Elite will both be offering 50 per cent off throughout Eid for every scent need.

Gifts for the fashionistas

Boutique1 is marking the occasion with a sale on selected items. Snap up savings with offers of 25 to 50 per cent off across the luxury fashion brand. Arrow is also be hosting a sale, with 25 to 50 per cent off a selected range of men’s fashion. Residents can also shop the latest from kids, men and women’s fashion from the comfort of their home with the online e-catalogues by Desigual, Jacadi, Okaidi Obaibi, Vincci and Parfois. The fashion brands will offer direct to doorstep delivery to locations across the UAE completely free. Not forgetting the little ones, Sergent Major is hosting a sale of 30 per cent off all kids wear from newborn to eleven years old. For traditional dresses over the Eid celebrations, Mashayekh Abaya is offering 25 to 75 per cent off.

Gifts for the tech-heads

A deal for the techies, Jacky’s Electronics is giving great offers on the latest Samsung Electronics. With televisions up to 40 per cent off, home appliances up to 20 per cent off and mobiles up to 50 per cent off, residents who are staying at home will be able to upgrade their vital tech for less.

Gifts for the home

Give the gift of home style with the promotion at Danube Home, which offers up to 75 per cent off on a selection of home and garden furniture and décor. United Furniture will also be hosting a sale with 30 to 70 per cent off on a range of home furniture and accessories. Over at 2XL Furniture, they are offering free delivery to locations across the UAE when shoppers purchase their Eid home essentials online. Crystal Gallery will be offering a special deal on handcrafted crystal items. The wide range of selected accessories will be available for 25 to 75 per cent less for a unique gift idea.

Gifts for the home cook

Give the gift of fresh groceries at Lulu Hypermarket with the SHOPPINGIFT card. The one gift gives unlimited choices as cardholders can purchase a wide selection of goods, over multiple transactions, until the value of the card has been reached. Choose from Dh100, Dh250 and Dh500 to make Eid gifting easier.