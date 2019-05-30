The moon-sighting committee will announce when the Islamic new year will begin Image Credit: Thinkstock

Abu Dhabi: Sultan Bin Saeed Al Badi, Minister of Justice, issued a resolution forming setting up a moon-sighting committee to detect the beginning of the month of Shawwal, which will mark the end of Ramadan and start of Eid Al Fitr.

The committee will hold a meeting after Maghrib prayer today, June 3 (29th Ramadan) at the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department. The moonsighting committee, chaired by Al Badi, includes senior judiciary officials, religious counselors and astronomical society members, will meet on Ramadan 29.

As per the resolution, all Sharia courts will have to sight the moon of Shawwal and inform the committee with all the evidences they collect.