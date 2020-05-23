190514 eid al fitr
The first day of Eid Al Fitr ultimately depends on the observation of the moon by he moonshighting committee. Image Credit: Pexels
Also in this package

Dubai: The UAE moon-sighting committe had a virtual meeting on Friday and announced that Sunday would be the first day of Eid Al Fitr in the country. The prayer timings across the country are as follows:

THE EID AL FITR PRAYER TIMINGS ACROSS THE UAE

Abu Dhabi: 05.52am

Al Ain: 05.46am

Dubai: 05.47am

Sharjah: 05.44am

Ras Al Khaimah: 05.43am

Fujairah: 05.43am

Umm Al Quwain: 05.44am

Ajman: 05.46am

Due to the current COVID-19 situation, prayers are to be performed at home, UAE authorities have announced. For daily prayer timings, use the Prayer Timings page by Gulf News. 