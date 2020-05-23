Dubai: The UAE moon-sighting committe had a virtual meeting on Friday and announced that Sunday would be the first day of Eid Al Fitr in the country. The prayer timings across the country are as follows:
THE EID AL FITR PRAYER TIMINGS ACROSS THE UAE
Abu Dhabi: 05.52am
Al Ain: 05.46am
Dubai: 05.47am
Sharjah: 05.44am
Ras Al Khaimah: 05.43am
Fujairah: 05.43am
Umm Al Quwain: 05.44am
Ajman: 05.46am
Due to the current COVID-19 situation, prayers are to be performed at home, UAE authorities have announced. For daily prayer timings, use the Prayer Timings page by Gulf News.