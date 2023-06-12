1. Eid Al Adha 2023: UAE announces holidays for public sector
The Eid Al Adha holiday in the federal government will be from 9 to 12 Dhu Al Hijjah
2. Job hunting in the UAE? Tips from an Emirati recruiter
From job seeker to recruiter: Eagerness to learn, 'fire in the belly' are pivotal
3. UAE: Likely dates for Arafat Day, Eid Al Adha revealed
Most Islamic nations will attempt to sight the crescent moon of Dhu Al Hijja on June 18
4. New property buyers in UAE get a break on mortgages
UAE mortgage lenders bring down offplan project completion to 50% from 80%
5. Philippines: Two public holidays coming up this June
Know the remaining holidays this 2023 in the Asian country