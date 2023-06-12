20230508 trending afternoon
Image Credit: Gulf News

1. Eid Al Adha 2023: UAE announces holidays for public sector

The Eid Al Adha holiday in the federal government will be from 9 to 12 Dhu Al Hijjah

2. Job hunting in the UAE? Tips from an Emirati recruiter

From job seeker to recruiter: Eagerness to learn, 'fire in the belly' are pivotal

3. UAE: Likely dates for Arafat Day, Eid Al Adha revealed

Most Islamic nations will attempt to sight the crescent moon of Dhu Al Hijja on June 18

4. New property buyers in UAE get a break on mortgages

UAE mortgage lenders bring down offplan project completion to 50% from 80%

5. Philippines: Two public holidays coming up this June

Know the remaining holidays this 2023 in the Asian country

