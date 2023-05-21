1. UAE public holidays 2023: Eid Al Adha break is your next long weekend
Arafat Day and Eid Al Adha holidays are coming up soon
2. Dark cloud over ChatGPT revolution: The cost
ChatGPT says it needs $100 billion to meet its ambitions
3. Heavy rain, hail in parts of Fujairah and Sharjah
Motorists urged to drive carefully as road will be slippery due to rain
4. Kilakari Juma Masjid: Crowning jewel of cultural confluence
The mosque on the East Coast is a magnificent testimony to true harmony of faiths
5. Hollywood star Johnny Depp is 'proud' of his 'rotting teeth'
The actor received a 7-minute standing ovation for his latest movie premiered at Cannes