Sharjah: Sharjah Municipality has announced timings for city parks during the Eid Al Adha holidays.
The revised opening hours for the Eid break are applicable from June 27 to 30, the municipality said in a tweet.
Sharjah National Park and Rolla Park will be open 9am to 11pm.
All other parks will operate from 4pm to 10pm.
Sharjah Municipality has also announced that public parking spaces across the city will be free of charge from the 1st to the 3rd day of Eid Al Adha. Public parking users in Sharjah City will be exempt from parking fees, it was announced on Monday (June 26).