The University of Sharjah (UoS) is a comprehensive university offering the largest number of accredited academic programmes in the UAE at the bachelor’s, master’s and doctorate levels.
The programmes cover a wide spectrum of disciplines including medicine, dentistry, pharmacy, allied health sciences, engineering, business, information technology, communication, fine arts and design, law, humanities and social sciences and Sharia and Islamic Studies. In addition to national accreditation, all engineering, business, communication and science programmes have international accreditation. Other programmes have recognition from international professional bodies. All programmes implement the highest quality measures and provide students with excellent academic, professional and personal experience.
Many programmes are of multidisciplinary nature to widen student experience and job opportunities, such as Industrial Engineering and Management, Computing and Informatics Applications, Clinical Nutrition, and Design programmes. The university has facilities for extensive research activities, supported by three research institutes and many research centers and groups. More than 2,500 graduate students are studying 50 master’s, graduate diploma and doctorate programmes.
UOS researchers have a wide network of global collaboration and are actively producing high quality basic and applied research in medical and health sciences, engineering, business, humanities, communication, law and others.
The 15,000 UOS students, coming from 98 nationalities enjoy extensive state-of-the-art physical and IT infrastructure that fully support online and in-person learning as well as extracurricular and sport activities. The university adopts and implements advanced IT tools to deliver course and programmes suitng online and hybrid modes including virtual labs, simulations, and e-portfolios among other tools. The university also implements a variety of learning and teaching methodologies to motivate students for self-learning and experience, such as problem-based learning, team-based learning, projects and others.
The university is proud of its 32,000 graduates, who are working all over the world. In addition to its main campus in Sharjah, UOS has three campuses in Khorfakkan, Kalba and Al Dhaid.