Dubai: UAE’s Central Board Secondary Education (CBSE) schools are celebrating the performance of their students after the just announced Grade 10 and 12 results.

Delhi Private School Dubai, among the first to announce its results, said its students had performed "brilliantly" in the Class 10 and 12 exams.

“In Grade 12, Vivin Chrysostor is the topper in the Science stream with 98.8 per cent, Sadhana Makesh the Commerce topper with 98 per cent and Saniya Bhatia the Humanities topper with 96.6 per cent,” the school said on Monday morning.

It said 199 students appeared for the examination and 100 per cent of them have secured a distinction.

“The school average is 90.4 per cent and is up by two per cent compared to last year. 62.8 per cent of students scored 90 per cent and above, 100 per cent of students secured first division, it said and added, there were no second divisions, failures or compartments.

School Principal and Director Rashmi Nandkeolyar said, “Our students and teachers have done us proud with a stellar performance. Our results have improved across the spectrum with 100% pass and top scores in all streams. Many students have already been accepted to top universities around the world. It is the hallmark of our school to excel in every field.”