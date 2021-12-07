Dubai: Private schools in Dubai will also follow the newly announced working week schedule, the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) said on Tuesday.
The authority tweeted, "The private education sector in Dubai will be open in line with the recent UAE Government decision on the working week. We'll be working closely with our community to ensure a smooth transition."
UAE announced on Tuesday that it will transition to a four-and-a half-day working week, with Friday afternoon, Saturday, and Sunday forming the new weekend. All Federal government departments will move to the new weekend from January 1, 2022.
The working week will start on Monday and end by Friday afternoon. The working hours for federal employees are set to be from 7.30am to 3.30pm, with 8.5 working hours per day. On Friday, employees will work for 4.5 hours.
The authorities added that with this move, the UAE has become the first nation in the world to introduce a national working week shorter than the global five-day week.