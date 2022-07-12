Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received top high-school achievers and their parents as well as some education leaders on Tuesday at Al Bahr Palace.
He congratulated them on their outstanding achievement. “Today I am pleased to welcome you to the Majlis and congratulate you on this excellence and good results that made us and your families happy,” the President said.
“This elite group of outstanding students is the true investment in our country’s future that depends on unique qualifications like you,” he added.
Sheikh Mohamed thanked educational bodies for their efforts and lauded the role of the families of top-scoring students to whom the credit goes for the excellence and superiority of their children.
“We are proud of these families that raise such outstanding students. We ask Allah Almighty to bless them and make them always proud and happy of their children, Sheikh Mohamed said.
Sheikh Mohamed urged the students to pursue their higher education in fields that benefit them, their families and country and wished them success.