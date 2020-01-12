Dubai: As rain continues to splash across the emirates, some UAE schools are considering suspending classes for another day.
The International School of Creative Science in Sharjah, for instance, has sent across a circular to the parents of its students, saying that January 13 shall be a holiday. The note also stated: “The efforts of our facilities and cleaning teams will continue to work to remove any floodwater and secure the premises.”
Meanwhile, the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) is so far keeping mum on its social media channels about schools in Dubai staying closed.
Sharjah Indian School has decided to keep its doors open.
More details to follow.