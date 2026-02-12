UAE bans AI use for students under 13 in sweeping school rules

Ministry issues 25 strict rules to protect integrity, privacy and exam fairness
The Ministry of Education has announced the introduction of 25 prohibitions governing the use of generative artificial intelligence tools within schools, as part of its commitment to strengthening academic integrity, protecting students, and ensuring a safe and well-regulated learning environment.
In its “Safe and Responsible Use of Artificial Intelligence in Classrooms 2026” guide—circulated to all schools nationwide—the Ministry emphasized the mandatory compliance with these regulations. The guidelines serve as a fundamental framework to ensure that AI is used safely and responsibly in education, remaining a supportive tool for the learning process rather than a substitute for the teacher’s role or the student’s authentic intellectual effort. The framework aligns with the UAE’s educational values and regulatory legislation.
Under the first pillar addressing age restrictions (two prohibitions), the Ministry banned the use of AI tools for students under the age of 13, as well as those enrolled in grades below Grade 7. The decision reflects adherence to approved age regulations and aims to protect younger students from potentially inappropriate educational or behavioral impacts.
Within the academic integrity pillar (five prohibitions), the Ministry stressed that students are prohibited from submitting assignments, projects, or reports generated by AI as their own work without explicit disclosure or prior approval from the teacher.
The use of AI tools during official examinations and assessments is strictly prohibited. Students are also barred from rephrasing AI-generated outputs without demonstrating genuine personal understanding. Full reliance on AI to complete academic tasks, or using such tools for cheating or circumventing assessment requirements, is likewise forbidden.
Under the supervision and content pillar (nine prohibitions), the Ministry stated that AI tools may not be used in any educational setting lacking direct human oversight. Schools are also prohibited from adopting AI-generated content without verifying its accuracy and alignment with approved curricula.
The guidelines warn against producing or sharing content that conflicts with religious, national, or cultural values, or that includes inappropriate material, violent scenes, psychologically disturbing content, hate speech, discrimination, misinformation, or rumors.
The Ministry further prohibits content that encourages unlawful or unethical behavior, including cyberbullying or self-harm. Generating content without a clear educational purpose or without prior pedagogical supervision is also disallowed.
Regarding privacy and intellectual property (six prohibitions), the Ministry strictly prohibits the input or uploading of any personal data relating to students, teachers, or parents into AI tools. It also bans the distribution of copyrighted works without permission, the creation of fabricated content using deepfake technologies or impersonation, the collection and dissemination of sensitive information, unauthorized access to confidential school materials, and the recording or transcription of classroom interactions without explicit consent from all concerned parties.
Under the fifth pillar concerning unapproved platforms (three prohibitions), the Ministry affirmed a complete ban on the use of any generative AI tools not officially approved for classroom use. Circumventing school technical systems—such as bypassing firewalls or using virtual private networks (VPNs)—is strictly prohibited. Schools are also barred from creating student accounts on unauthorized external services, particularly those requiring the entry of personal data.
Academics and education experts agree that reliance on artificial intelligence has two sides—positive and negative. On the positive side, AI has the capacity to enhance research outcomes by providing tools that save time and effort. Advanced algorithms enable the analysis of data, numbers, statistical problems, and large volumes of text, allowing researchers to focus more on practical and fieldwork aspects that require human expertise.
On the negative side, AI’s impact is reflected in the overreliance on its applications, with students depending on it to complete assignments, coursework, and research on their behalf—particularly in the early academic stages. This, experts warn, may lead to the emergence of a generation with weaker critical thinking abilities and lower academic achievement. They argue that the solution lies in modernizing the traditional education system, which still relies heavily on homework-based tasks and examinations focused on memorization and recall.
Experts and academics further agree that the expanding use of AI across various aspects of life, including education, has become a new challenge threatening academic integrity. Addressing this challenge requires a comprehensive approach from all stakeholders in the academic sector. This includes strengthening ethical guidelines for AI use, providing safe and regulated methods for its application, and developing educational policies aligned with rapid technological advancement. It also calls for explicit provisions within the ethical codes of schools, institutes, and universities prohibiting the use of AI to complete assignments, generate research, or perform academic tasks without proper disclosure of technological assistance. Additionally, assessment strategies must evolve to evaluate understanding and skills rather than merely the production of predictable text. Such measures would ensure that AI serves as a tool supporting academic integrity while preserving ethical values within an academic environment undergoing unprecedented digital transformation.