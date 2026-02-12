UAE bans AI use for students under 13 in sweeping school rules

Experts and academics further agree that the expanding use of AI across various aspects of life, including education, has become a new challenge threatening academic integrity. Addressing this challenge requires a comprehensive approach from all stakeholders in the academic sector. This includes strengthening ethical guidelines for AI use, providing safe and regulated methods for its application, and developing educational policies aligned with rapid technological advancement. It also calls for explicit provisions within the ethical codes of schools, institutes, and universities prohibiting the use of AI to complete assignments, generate research, or perform academic tasks without proper disclosure of technological assistance. Additionally, assessment strategies must evolve to evaluate understanding and skills rather than merely the production of predictable text. Such measures would ensure that AI serves as a tool supporting academic integrity while preserving ethical values within an academic environment undergoing unprecedented digital transformation.