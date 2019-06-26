Dh500,000 raised for Dubai Cares by GEMS schools to help build schools in Nepal, Cambodia

Dubai: Two GEMS Education schools, The Millennium School and GEMS Jumeirah Primary School, have collectively raised Dh500,000 for Dubai Cares’ ‘Adopt a School’ initiative, which will go towards the establishment of new community-based schools in Nepal and Cambodia.

Funds raised by the schools will go towards building three and four-classroom schools for over 300 children, complete with classroom furniture, books and other educational resources. The money will also fund the construction of basic accommodation for two community teachers and provide a well for the community.

Dubai Cares’ CEO Tariq Al Gurg said, “the students’ fundraising efforts will certainly make a long-lasting impact on the children and their communities in Nepal and Cambodia.”

The GEMS Jumeirah Primary School Spring Fair preparations kicked off six months ago, and the Parent-Teach Association teams worked with the aim of raising the highest amount of funds.