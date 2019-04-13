Abu Dhabi, Dubai: Some schools may be suspended on Sunday due to bad weather conditions, the Ministry of Education has announced on Saturday night.
The ministry made the announcement on its twitter page, saying that school principals are given the authority to decide whether or not to suspend classes and shut down schools, in coordination with the educational operations sector.
Fawzia Gharib, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Education for the Educational Operations Sector, stated: "The ministry will suspend classes in some schools where it is very difficult for students and buses to reach. Meanwhile, some schools will also shut down depending on schools situation and road conditions leading to it.”