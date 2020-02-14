Image Credit: Supplied

SHARJAH: A 100 saplings of local varieties of plants including Frankincense, Sidr, Ghaf and Samar, in addition to 100 palm trees were planted on February 12 at the Sharjah Girl Guides (SGG) greenhouse to promote green practices among the community members as part of UAE’s Planting Week.

It was another edition of SGG’s ‘Pick & Grow’ initiative in collaboration with the Sharjah Municipality, at the SGG premises on February 12.

Image Credit: Supplied

Thirty SGG brownies (seven-11 years) and guides (12-15 years), and 97 students from three schools participated in the event to create awareness about protecting the environment through planting trees and recycling.