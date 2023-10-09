Sharjah, UAE: In the inaugural month of the new academic year, September, Sharjah Charity International (SCI) extended a helping hand to 437 students, providing much-needed aid funds totaling $3.4 million (approximately Dh12.49 million) to those facing financial distress.
As the academic year commenced, SCI's efforts underscored its commitment to supporting students in need. The organisation's generous aid distribution aimed to alleviate the financial burdens faced by deserving pupils, ensuring they could continue their education with confidence.
Abdullah Sultan bin Khadim, Executive Director, SCI, expressed his appreciation to the donors for the support they provided to the education project so that SCI could play its role in assisting needy people and performing its humanitarian mission to the fullest.
In an effort to assist children from disadvantaged families, educational aid initiatives will persist throughout the academic year. This ongoing support extends to students whose exam results have been withheld due to outstanding arrears.