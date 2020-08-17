Our panelists will offer tips to give you the best chance of getting into a top college

If you are a current or prospective student, who is considering studying in the security of the UAE rather than abroad, then this webinar is for you Image Credit: Pranith Ratheesan

This year’s unprecedented circumstances have changed many plans for many people, including tertiary students.

Those who might have thought they would study abroad, or enrol in a university in their home country, may suddenly be faced without that option — or may choose to stay closer to home in the UAE instead.

If you’ve been following our education webinar series closely, you’ll know that many UAE universities have embraced the challenge of distance learning and adapted quickly.

Local institutions have been at the forefront of the shift to remote learning, and have been implementing flexible alternatives to face-to-face teaching for several years.

The Covid-19 catalyst gave them the impetus to draw these all strategies together quickly and offer a completely streamlined teaching solution immediately.

As we return to classrooms and lecture halls, blended learning programmes will prevail and our home-grown universities have it covered, from social distancing to sanitisation protocols.

Covid-19 has proven to us all that life can be unpredictable and that successful students will need the skills to be able to adapt and evolve with a rapidly changing world.

During this webinar, top UAE academics will offer advice on what students should consider before enrolling, so they can choose the right course at the right college Image Credit: Pranith Ratheesan, Gulf News

Time is marching quickly towards September’s university admissions intake, but you still have time to enrol, so now is the time to gather the information you need.

During this webinar, top UAE academics will offer advice on what students should consider before enrolling, so they can choose the right course to ensure that they make the most of their UAE higher education ahead of September’s deadline.

Participating in the webinar are:

Mr Vinu Chakravarthy, Head of Admissions & Marketing, Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Dubai Campus

Dr Kavita Shukla, Assistant Vice President, Student Recruitment & Admissions, Amity University Dubai

Dr Hussein M Elmehdi, Dean of Academic Support Services, University of Sharjah

Prof Hossam Hamdy, Chancellor, Gulf Medical University

Dr Rami El Khatib, Associate Vice President- Student Affairs, Canadian University of Dubai

We will bring their many years of combined expertise, all together in the one forum to discuss:

● What factors should influence your choice of course

● How to avoid the common mistakes that students can make when selecting a course

● Strategies on how to compete for a place at your university of choice

● After the study, where are the jobs? A top priority for UAE universities

● Which courses will give you the best chance of success in a post-Covid world

● What next? Admission procedures across UAE universities

Gulf News education webinar on last-minute admissions in UAE universities is the must-attend event for any student considering their options for tertiary courses next academic year onwards. Join us on Thursday, August 20, at 11am.

If you’re considering enrolling in a new degree, or transferring your studies to a university here at home, you can’t afford to miss these insights from the UAE’s top universities.