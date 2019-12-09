Dubai: RewirEd, a new global education summit, held in collaboration between Expo 2020 Dubai, Dubai Cares and the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, will be held at Dubai Exhibition Centre at the Dubai Expo site from March 17-19, it was announced on Monday.

More than 3,000 participants will convene to “reshape the global conversation on education, pushing the boundaries of current thinking to explore new approaches to global challenges,” a statement read.

Stakeholders and strategic partners will discuss the future of education in global pursuit of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) with a focus on three main issues in the education sector; financing, innovation as well as youth and future skills.

Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, Director General, Expo 2020 Dubai Bureau, and Chairperson of Dubai Cares, said: “The UAE believes that investing in people’s welfare, knowledge, and capabilities produces the greatest dividends for individuals, families and communities as a whole.

“Education, which is the essence of human capital, drives our national priorities and is central to our international development strategy. We believe that now is the time to reshape the global conversation on education and this summit is the perfect platform to do so.”

Through a mix of high-level plenaries, technical workshops, TED-style talks, networking spaces and other side events, RewirEd will urge participants to rethink their attitudes towards education and explore entirely new approaches to global challenges, as well as offer participants a unique opportunity to agree on a shared vision and concrete action.