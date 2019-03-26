Abu Dhabi

A new book celebrating the achievements of the UAE since the birth of its founder, late Shaikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan, was launched in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday by community organisation Al Bayt Mitwahid Association.

The book, entitled ‘A Tale of a Hundred Years’, uses statistics to show the growth of the nation since 1918, interspersed with descriptive pictures and anecdotes about Zayed.

“As an organisation, we work to promote love for our nation, and there can be no love if one does not know enough. Our book therefore shows the tremendous development of the institutions in our beautiful country,” said Alanood Madhi, executive director of the Association.