Dubai: The National Testing Agency (NTA) which administers the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2024 has announced on Wednesday that it expanded its reach by adding new exam centres abroad, including three in the UAE.
Candidates who had previously selected centres in India and paid fees without the option for foreign centers will now have the opportunity to amend their center and country choices during the NEET UG 2024 application correction process.
The NTA commenced the registration process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) on February 9, welcoming applications from candidates residing overseas.
The newly added exam center cities for NEET UG 2024 include Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Bangkok, Colombo, Doha, Kathmandu, Kuala Lumpur, Lagos, Manama, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, and Singapore.
The NTA emphasised that candidates who had initially chosen Indian centers but now wish to switch to foreign cities can make necessary corrections during the application correction period. However, they will be required to pay any applicable differential amount, as stated by the NTA when announcing the introduction of these new exam centers.