Nannies and unlicensed baby-sitting services give the pseudo effect of flexibility and affordability, which is attractive to parents struggling to manage their finances. However, the dangers of leaving your child in the hands of an unqualified stranger, sometimes even in environments that are not secure, is a risk that is not worth taking.

Responsibility and accountability for nannies and babysitters can be difficult to acquire, while nanny negligence and lack of supervision have always been concerns for parents.

Nannies and child minders cannot offer children the extended support due to a limited knowledge base. On the other hand, qualified and educated childcare experts in nurseries are able to not only provide care for your child, but can use their expertise to guide them through their early years and help them flourish.

Nurseries also employ licensed medical nurses to monitor the health and hygiene of the nursery and the children enrolled in it.

In addition, nursery settings allow children to have the social interactions, engaging with other children of the same age group and forging friendships, which could even last a lifetime.

Parents often think that children in preschools and nurseries tend to catch more infection, leading them to opt for nannies at home. However, in reality, a nursery environment, where children are exposed to different elements, helps them build a strong immune system. This has been proven in scientific studies that preschools strengthen children’s health and immunity before they are ready to start attending a big school.

As a working mother of three in Dubai, I know how hard it is to balance our working hours, finances and children – and it is certainly not an easy task. However, now with over 20 years of childcare knowledge and a deep insight into the UAE economy, I can guide mothers to make more practical and secure decisions in relation to their children’s wellbeing while they are at work. While I was raising my three children as a working mother, I had very limited options for childcare. Nanny services were available, however, I was always concerned of their security. I was also worried if my children would really benefit from a basic babysitting service during the most important developmental stage of their lives.

Young children always need a secure, danger-free environment with experienced and qualified staff looking after their well-being. Furthermore, children need a curriculum that offers music, sports, languages, social interaction and something more than simply keeping an eye on them.