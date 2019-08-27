The fact that mainstream schools are putting significant onus on the preschool background is another driving force for nurseries to provide quality early years education that prepares children for big schools Image Credit: Shutterstock

Over the years, nursery education has evolved in the UAE, owing to the visionary leadership of the rulers and their will to create a conducive environment for working women and the preschool children.

With their support, coupled with increasing awareness on the importance of early years learning through reforms, nursery education in the UAE has evolved considerably matching world-class standards. Based on innovation and technology, the new landscape is a fertile ground for quality education that encourages the holistic growth of a child as per the various developmental yardsticks set by global educators.

Furthermore, the favourable environment is encouraging nurseries to benchmark successful global ideas that they can incorporate and implement in preschools in the UAE. Nurseries should focus on ICT, extra curricular activities, multi lingual programmes, field trips and parent events besides a structured curriculum and individualised assessment.

The very fact that mainstream schools are putting significant onus on the preschool background is another driving force for nurseries to provide quality early years education that prepares children for big schools. Parents too, have recognised this factor, and are increasingly willing to invest in quality childcare at the nursery level.

With the government introducing new laws, guidelines, stringent adult-child ratios, large spacious classroom requirements, regular teacher training and the requirements for early learning diplomas, there has been a marked enhancement in the quality of services that nurseries provide, particularly with reference to qualified staff. For instance, teacher training is an essential benchmark of growth for nursery caregivers. By giving easy access to training, it has become far easier for preschools to adopt the modern teaching techniques, further improving the standards of preschool education.

These factors auger well for nursery education in the years to come, and there’s no doubt that the UAE has a bright future heading towards the best nursery standards in the world.