Guadalajara: Emirati-themed jazz ensemble and opera performances wowed visitors at the ongoing 36th Guadalajara International Book Fair in Mexico.
Classical jazz songs from the 60s and 70s were performed by Emirati soul singer Arqam, who wore the traditional kandora.
Captive audience
Opera singer Fatima Al Hashimi also held the audience captive with her performance held inside one of the biggest theatres in Guadalajara, where she took visitors on a magical journey of classical opera pieces.
