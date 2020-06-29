Dubai: Dubai schools can now organise on-campus tours for prospective students and their parents if they have relevant precautions in place.
The go-ahead follows a recent update by Dubai’s Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) on its website, khda.gov.ae.
“Schools may conduct tours of the building to prospective students and their parents, provided physical distancing and other health and safety guidelines applicable to all school visitors are followed,” it said.
Schools had closed in March because of the coronavirus pandemic. Campus tours had also stopped as a precaution against the outbreak.
As an alternative, schools have been offering virtual tours of their buildings, classes and facilities to prospective enrolments.
Now, private schools in Dubai can resume physical tours.
On Monday, Dubai Heights Academy (DHA), a British curriculum school in Al Barsha South, said, “Virtual tours of the campus, which can be accessed via DHA’s website, allow both parents and children interested in DHA to explore the school and its state-of-the-art facilities. To complement this, physical onsite tours of Dubai Heights Academy have been approved to start again and will give families the option of a more in-depth feel of the campus and its facilities.”
Dubai schools will re-open in September after the July-August summer break, under different models while following guidelines issued by authorities.
“Naturally, safety and well-being will be our top priorities when school does return and we will be putting into place some standard precautions,” said Alison Lamb, the principal of the academy.