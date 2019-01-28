Dubai: Private schools in Dubai will be able to apply for a shorter school week under the second phase of the Rahhal programme, officials revealed on Monday.
At the launch ceremony at Indian High School Dubai, officials of the school said starting from its next academic year, in April, all its 1,312 grade 11 and 12 students will only have 3.5 days of class. The remaining 1.5 days in the school week will be for students to pursue any academic or non-academic goal, subject to their parents’ and school’s approval.
The announcement marks the launch of the second phase of Rahhal, a programme of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority under the Dubai 10X initiative to innovate and accelerate key sectors, including education.
The school will keep new timings for the school day for those grades - 7.30am to 3.30pm - so it meets the 30 hours study requirement under the CBSE Indian education board, said Dr Ashok Kumar, CEO of the school.
Students said they will use the time outside the classroom to do internships, learn new languages, practice sports, earn certifications and other activities.
The initiative is called “3.5+1.5=6”. The 6 days refers to the extra time students will have on their weekend.