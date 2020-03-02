Students of JSS private school in Dubai. For illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Education has launched a distance education initiative to address crises and natural disasters that could face Emirati schools.

Accordingly, the Ministry will implement the pilot initiative according to the following dates:

On Tuesday, March 3, first cycle pupils (Grades 1-5)

Wednesday, March 4, second cycle students (Grades 6-9)

Thursday, March 5, for secondary education (Grades 10-12)

School hours

The school hours for first cycle will be from 8:00am to 11:45am. Then distance learning mode follows, from 4pm to 6pm at home.

All instructions and schedules will be sent to parents through the Telegram app.

“We hope that everyone cooperates to make the implementation of the initiative successful, according to the role assigned to you as parents," the ministry said in a statement.

Pilot system

The Ministry announced via the Sharjah TV "Direct Line" the steps of the planned pilot system of distance learning scheme. It added the scheme will be implemented for all government schools over two days per week through its website.

On the first day (Wednesday), students will have the second cycle of classes (5-8), from 5pm until 7 pm.

The second day (Thursday) for high school students for grades (9-12) and will be applied in the morning period.

Experimental