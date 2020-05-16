Image for illustrative purpose only. Students who leaked class 12 biology question paper will get no marks for their third semester exams, announced the UAE Ministry of Education Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: The dates for the remaining exams for Class 10 and 12 under the Indian CBSE will be announced today, a top Indian official has tweeted.

The announcement is to be made at 5pm India time (3.30pm UAE time), Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Union Cabinet Minister for Human Resource Development, wrote on his Twitter handle @DrRPNishank.

“Attention Students! Releasing the date sheet for #CBSE Board Examinations for Class 10th and 12th today at 5.00 pm. Stay tuned for more details...”

Some exams of the CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education) had been indefinitely delayed by the CBSE in March, including in the UAE, because of the lockdowns due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Cancelled abroad

However, no pending CBSE exams will be held in the UAE.

On April 1, the CBSE said the remaining exams would not be held in 25 foreign countries, including the UAE, but would go ahead at a later stage only in India. On April 29, the CBSE had reiterated its position on the matter.

Between July 1 and 15, almost 30 exams will take place in India – and the latest announcement on Saturday will reveal the details of what subjects on which dates.

Results of the exams are expected in August.