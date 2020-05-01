Grade 12 students will sit for centralised short tests in addition to the end-of-year exam

ABU DHABI: The Ministry of Education, MoE, has approved the schedule for centralised smart tests for the third semester of the current academic year for government schools.

The tests, which are part of distance learning and smart learning, will start on 4th May and will be short and alternate to the end-of-term examinations for Grades 4 to 11. Grade 12 students will sit for centralised short tests in addition to the end-of-year exam.

In case of an emergency, should students experience certain difficulties preventing them from attending the main test, the ministry will conduct another centralised ''make-up'' test.

In April, the ministry carried out an online pilot programme to test the effectiveness of the electronic testing system for public schools.