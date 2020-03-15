Picture for illustrative purposes - students graduating from a US college Image Credit: Reuters

Abu Dhabi: Emirati students on scholarships in the United States must return immediately following the declaration of a national emergency there.

In a notice sent by education regulator, the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge, students were instructed to purchase flight tickets and return to the UAE in order to safeguard their own health and prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The Adek statement added that doctors pursuing studies under the SEHA Doctors scholarships can choose whether to return or not based on coordination with authorities at the hospital or university they are working with.

The Abu Dhabi Scholarships programme funds undergraduate and post-graduate education abroad for top-performing Emiratis, including doctors at public health facilities and government employees. The Adek announced last week that all students currently on the programme are safe, and students have access to a direct hotline and counsellor support as the Covid-19 situation changes worldwide. In addition, the Adek said it is closely monitoring the safety of students, and is equipped to take swift action if required.