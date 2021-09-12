. Image Credit: Supplied

Selecting a university for your graduate studies is a career-defining decision. At Canadian University Dubai (CUD), we provide our students with the unique opportunity to study a Canadian curriculum in an environment conducive to entrepreneurship, research, and a non-conventional approach to teaching and learning. What sets us apart is our commitment to quality and accreditation, our world-class faculty, the flexibility of our programmes, and our growing network of high-ranking alumni.

With a reputation for academic excellence, Canadian University Dubai is licensed to award degrees by the UAE Ministry of Education — Higher Education Affairs. We are also ranked in the top 2 per cent of universities worldwide and top 4 in the UAE according to the QS World University Rankings 2022, attracting industry recognition and partnerships from leading international professional bodies and partners including: CIMA, CFA, ACCA, IAA, PRSA, PRME, ECO Canada, SHRM, AArU, and Autodesk.

Committed to providing students with an international academic experience grounded in an appreciation and respect for the diverse culture and values of the UAE, CUD is the best place to learn, innovate, and explore. Our MBA accredited concentrations are industry-informed and taught by world-class faculty from diverse backgrounds that take pride in bringing their innovative teaching styles and philosophies to our classrooms.

Our graduate studies faculty are all PhD holders with qualifications from leading international institutions. Not only will you learn alongside high-ranking professionals, but you will be provided with a flexible learning schedule with full-time or part-time options available. Lessons are taught in the evenings and during weekends, and students have the option of taking breaks between courses to manage personal and professional commitments.