Honoured with a stellar 5-star rating by the KHDA Higher Education Classification system, in partnership with QS, in four core categories of research, teaching, employability and internationalisation, BITS Pilani Dubai is extensively fostering a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship.

Over a period of time, the university has built an ecosystem conducive to successfully lead early-stage start-ups by its well-rounded team of students coming from various disciplines of engineering. Through its structured system, the students are also mentored and empowered with cross domain expertise.

The innovation laboratory set-up with high-end equipment provides 24x7 working opportunities and incubation facilities for students and faculty to build on innovative ideas, business plans and transform their ideas into prototypes.

The Center for Innovation, Incubation and Entrepreneurship (CIIE) at the campus encourages students to think out of the box and mentors them through the path of ideation to start-ups.

Several inter-university and intra university competitions are organised to promote the spirit of innovation and entrepreneurship and cash prizes are awarded as seed fund. Some of the students have used these opportunities as a springboard towards entrepreneurship as they receive sponsorship to fund some of the projects.

Today BITS Pilani Dubai has more than 20 start-ups to its credit and is proud of all its students who have garnered the courage to successfully innovate, lead and achieve such ideas that are in the forefront of science and technological developments today.

Following are a few successful start-ups:

Oblizer: This is a smart lightweight and portable UV steriliser.

Wrappup: A voice recorder that helps you highlight what’s important and summarise your meetings using a combination of NLP, AI, and machine learning.

Autochain: AI-based health insurance that uses AI underwriting engines.

Whizkey: A multinational company specialised in creating game-changing artificial intelligence and blockchain solutions.

Further, to enrich the learning experience and empower the essence of innovation, the university has introduced subjects such as robotics, aeronautics, artificial intelligence, machine learning, data science, materials science and engineering and so on.

