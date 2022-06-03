The American Community School of Abu Dhabi (ACS) is building an innovative and sustainable new campus that will advance education in the region with a more personalised, collaborative and innovative learning environment.
Scheduled to open in the 2023-2024 school year, the new campus will be located 400 metres from New York University of Abu Dhabi (NYUAD) on Saadiyat Island. With support from the UAE government and key stakeholders, the new ACS campus will double the size of its current site and grow to serve 1,600 students annually. The dynamic design of the campus is expected to achieve an Estidama Pearl 3 rating and will enable ACS to further integrate technology and sustainability into its curriculum.
The need for a new campus has been a long-standing strategic priority, driven by the desire to provide students and faculty with an inspiring 21st-century environment for teaching and learning. As a globally leading American international school, the new campus is an integral part of its vision and furthers the school’s mission of excellence in academics, the arts, athletics and service for the next 50 years and beyond. Additionally, the new campus will enable ACS to extend its programmes and offerings to further support the UAE’s national agenda for sciences, technology and innovation.
Some key highlights of the innovative learning spaces include:
Design-technology labs focused on robotics, artificial intelligence, machine learning and virtual reality.
State-of-the-art engineering programme.
Greenhouse in a fully-equipped science wing that will serve as a hands-on classroom for teaching about food security and energy conservation.
650-seat professional theatre.
Custom band and choir room.
Professional black box production studio.
Expansive indoor-outdoor art studio and gallery.
Innovative outdoor play and recreation areas.
Athletic complex including two swimming pools, three full-sized indoor basketball courts, FIFA-sized football pitch, six-lane running track and wellness centre.