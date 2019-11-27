Since 1988, more than 37,000 students, hailing from 104 nations, have graduated from AU

AU mobile dental unit Image Credit: Supplied

Founded in 1988 as the first private institution of higher education in the UAE and the Gulf region, Ajman University (AU) is now being recognised as an emerging leader on the global academic map.

“Since the start, AU has been a destination for young people on a mission to improve the world as well as themselves,” says Karim Seghir, Chancellor, AU, about the institution’s legacy of making things happen.

The 2020 QS World University Rankings lists AU among the top 800 universities globally, and among the top 10 worldwide for the proportion of its international students and faculty. The 2020 QS Arab Region Rankings lists AU as 45th overall.

Furthermore, QS has named AU as one of the top 150 universities in the world under 50 years old. AU also recently garnered the highest possible ratings — Five QS Stars — for social responsibility, inclusiveness and learning environment.

AU faculty and students — from 32 and 72 countries, respectively — demonstrate passion for innovation and compassion for society. All nine colleges, featuring 24 undergraduate and 12 graduate programmes, are focused on putting imaginations into action for the greater good.

Notably, a team of students and alumni from the College of Engineering and Information Technology recently won the national competition of the James Dyson Award with their Vita-CAM smart phone application that uses artificial intelligence to evaluate vitamin deficiencies.

On any given day, the College of Dentistry assists as many as 500 people through a free dental clinic on campus.

And, with the recent addition of an AU mobile dental unit, they are now on the road in the UAE serving local populations who lack transportation and insurance.

Working in a variety of professions — from serving humanity to inventing for the future — AU alumni now comprise 15 alumni chapters around the globe.