The Aquila School

Key strengths

Part of International Schools Partnership (ISP), a global group of 45 schools around the world, The Aquila School is rated excellent in all areas by British School Overseas (BSO). With fantastic facilities, designed to enrich every child’s learning experience, The Aquila School offers British curriculum. Amazing learning is its core purpose, delivering education through a design thinking mindset and a problem-solving approach. The school has British qualified and experienced teachers.

Admission details

Contact Aliaa Ibrahim, Head of Admissions; Call 04 586 2777 or 052 249 9844 (admission) and 04 586 2700 (Reception)

Virtual tour

Coming soon. To know more about its facilities, visit Theaquilaschool.com/campus-facilities/

Tuition fees and discounts

The Aquila School has a multi-year discount scheme, which applies to all families for the next three academic years, starting from September 2020.

For 2020/21 academic year: 25 per cent off on KHDA-approved fees; for 2021/22 academic year: 20 per cent off on KHDA-approved fees and for 2022/23 academic year: 15 per cent off on KHDA-approved fees. The school also offers sibling discounts: 5 per cent off for the second child, 10 per cent off for third and subsequent children.

Corporate discounts are also available.

Nibras International School (NIS)

Key strengths

Offering an affordable, quality American curriculum, NIS is a New England Association of Schools and Colleges (NEASC)-accredited international school — this allows students to get accepted to top universities internationally. Being a part of International Schools Partnership, a global group of schools, NIS boasts outstanding educational connections, quality assurance and excellent governance. NIS gives its students access to unique global learning opportunities and a wide range of enrichment activities through clubs like the NIS Sports Academy or partnerships with organisations such as AC Milan Academy, Dubai. Its teachers are highly experienced and passionate educators, and well-being and happiness are a priority at NIS.

Admission details

NIS registers students in age-appropriate year groups in accordance with KHDA guidelines. An enquiry is ideally followed by an application, assessment, registration upon acceptance and fees payment. To know more about the admissions procedure, email at admissions@nisdubai.ae or call 04 8853330.

Virtual tour

Coming soon

Tuition fees and discounts

KG 1 and KG 2: Dh22, 827; Grades 1 to 3: Dh25, 479; Grades 4 to 6: Dh31, 761; Grades 7 to 9: Dh38, 394; Grades 10 to 12: Dh45, 374

NIS offers sibling and Refer a Friend discounts of 5 per cent on tuition fees; reduction of Dh2,000 on registration fees to offset the first installment of the tuition fees and full Dh500- waiver of application fees.

American School of Dubai (ASD)

Key strengths

Established in 1966, The American School of Dubai is a not-for-profit, US-curriculum, PreK-12 international community school. The school has a celebrated history, not-for-profit status and a strong community. Winner of numerous sustainability and service excellence awards, ASD offers onsite extracurricular activities, AP courses and world-class facilities.

Admission details

Virtual tour

These 360-degree campus highlights feature its world-class learning spaces, including its 630-seat performing arts theatre and sample classrooms.

Tuition fees and discounts

Dh56,000 - Dh82,581

The not-for-profit status is an important feature of ASD as it supports the ability of the school to focus on the quality of education over satisfying any profit or investment expectations of owners or shareholders.

Amity School Dubai

Key strengths

A co-ed CBSE curriculum school in the heart of Dubai, Amity School delivers a holistic education model that aims to encourage a child’s academic, social and emotional growth.

Admission details

Email registrar@amitydubai.ae; Call 04 204 1003

Tuition fees

Starting at 13,000

American Community School of Abu Dhabi (ACS)

Key Strengths

Mission: It empowers all students to define and shape their future for learning, service and global citizenship

Vision: ACS is a compassionate, student-centred community of learners that engages, prepares and inspires.

Core values: Courage. Curiosity. Compassion. Integrity

Approaches to learning: ACS delivers excellence through an innovative curriculum that promotes creativity, self-expression and a unique approach to learning that develops: collaborative team members; responsible individuals; self-directed learners and global citizens

Admission details

For information, visit Acs.sch.ae/admissions

Tuition fees

KG1 - Dh47,200; KG2 – Grade 5 Dh70,700; Grade 6 – 8 Dh71,500; Grade 9 – 12 Dh85,500

Virtual tour

Liwa International School

Liwa International School is an established all-through international school with a strong reputation across the emirate of Abu Dhabi and Al Ain for academic success, high standards of professionalism, and teacher quality. It was founded in 1992 and has grown in size and strength ever since.

Liwa International School is an active member of the global network of Unesco schools and closely follows the rigorous standards of the American Curriculum, while incorporating national agenda goals such as moral education and tolerance to promote meaningful contributions to society, both now and for many years after graduation.

Liwa International School for Girls (LISG)

LISG is also committed to providing the American Curriculum and aims to support young women to become future leaders of the UAE. This is done through developing 21st-century skills and creating a student empowerment school ethos.

LISG also ensures that provisions are integrated to support advancing arts and technology in a learning-focused environment and is fully committed to ensuring that students have meaningful opportunities to regularly engage in e-learning, and STEM programmes and activities that encourage creativity and innovation.

Liwa International School – Al Mushrif

Liwa International School – Al Mushrif is situated in the thriving downtown Mushrif area of Abu Dhabi and offers a vibrant and holistic international education where the modern-day needs of young people are understood and utilised to engage students in learning, encourage intellectual risk-taking and pursue a healthy, rounded lifestyle.

The school also follows the rigorous standards of the American Curriculum, while incorporating National Agenda goals such as moral education and tolerance. The curriculum explores opportunities to develop students’ understanding of Emirati national identity, innovative skills and practice.

Global Indian International School (GIIS)

Key strengths

Singapore’s leading international school, GIIS opened its doors to students in Abu Dhabi in 2015 and in Dubai in 2017. The campus in Dubai has a dual curriculum — enriched CBSE and IBDP, while GIIS Abu Dhabi offers enriched CBSE. Both campuses follow an award-winning pedagogy revolving around nine key skill sets for the 21st century — 9GEMSTM, as well as a global Montessori plus programme for early years.

The schools offer strong value-added programmes like Global Center for Innovation & Entrepreneurship (GCIE) and Nikon kids photography club, virtual ASA Programmes and creative virtual weekend activities under WOW.

Dubai campus

Admission details

Call 800GIISDXB (800 444-7392) or 055 191 5500; WhatsApp 056 768 7040; Email admissions.dxb2@globalindianschool.org

For more information, visit Dubai.globalindianschool.org/admissions/admissions-process

Virtual tour

Tuition fees

Starting at Dh15,000

Scholarships

Keeping market situations due to Covid-19 in mind, the school offers a resilience grant of up to 35 per cent on tuition fees. GIIS also has scholarship for meritorious students, giving up to 50 per cent discount on tuition fees

Abu Dhabi campus

Admission details

Call 052 218 1585; WhatsApp 056 768 7040; email admissions.abudhabi@globalindianschool.org

For more information, visit Abudhabi.globalindianschool.org/admissions/admissions-process

Virtual tour

Tuition fees

Starting at Dh10,600

Scholarship

The school offers means and meritorious scholarship to eligible candidates. Contact the admission team for more details.

Springdales School Dubai

Key strengths

Springdales helps all students achieve intellectual growth and success, by aiding them in reaching their true potential through an extensive range of enrichment, extracurricular and sporting activities in state-of-the-art facilities. It gives a strong emphasis on developing independence, creativity, critical thinking and using ICT to enrich learning. The school also offers high-quality early childhood experiences.

Admission details

Admissions are open from Pre-KG- Grade 12; Call 04 338 1311

Virtual tour

Tuition fees