Abu Dhabi: More than 2,000 schoolchildren in Abu Dhabi have been tested for COVID-19 via saliva-based testing, the Abu Dhabi media Office announced on Sunday.
The saliva-based tests have been conducted by the Department of Health’s Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC), in collaboration with Biogenix Labs and education regulator, the Department of Education and Knowledge (Adek). In a social media post, the Media Office said the saliva tests are more comfortable alternatives to the nasal swab for students aged four to 12 years, following DoH approval of PCR by saliva tests as an alternative to the PCR test by nasal swab.
Parental consent
The test was carried out with parental consent for more than 2,000 children as part of Phase 1 in October, and Phase 2 is currently underway, with the saliva tests expanded to a total of 25 schools in Abu Dhabi.
The Abu Dhabi Media Office said in its post that saliva is collected in sterile containers that do not require special preservatives, temperature controls or additional containers. The saliva-based testing is effective and accurate, and results are received within 6 to 12 hours of sample collection.