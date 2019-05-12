Dubai Municipality has announced that Dubai Frame, the latest national cultural landmark that has been developed and completed by the Municipality, has recently been awarded the certificate of Guinness Book of World Records for the "Largest Building in the Shape of a Picture Frame." Dubai Frame was developed in line with Dubai Municipality's strategy to develop leisure facilities and public attractions. "We are delighted that the Dubai Frame project has received Guinness certificate, which enriches the architectural achievements of the Emirate of Dubai. We are proud to have implemented this aesthetic icon and urban architectural landmark. The Frame highlights the high quality of the city as well as its past status and ambitious aspirations and showcases the visions of our wise leadership," said Dawoud Al Hajri, Director General of Dubai Municipality Image Credit: