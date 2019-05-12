Dubai: Dubai Frame has recently been awarded the certificate of Guinness Book of World Records for the “Largest Building in the Shape of a Picture Frame,” Dubai Municipality said on Sunday.
“We are delighted that the Dubai Frame project has received [the] Guinness certificate, which enriches the architectural achievements of the emirate of Dubai,” stated Dawoud Al Hajri, director-general of Dubai Municipality.
“We are proud to have implemented this aesthetic icon and urban architectural landmark. The Frame highlights the high quality of the city as well as its past status and ambitious aspirations and showcases the visions of our wise leadership,” he added.
During Ramadan, Dubai Frame is open from 3pm to 11pm. Tickets priced at Dh50 for adults and Dh20 for children can be purchased online. Children under the age of three, elderly above 65 and people of determination can visit the twin-tower with a 150m-high sky bridge with glass floor and glass facades in Zabeel Park for free.
