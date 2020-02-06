Dubai: The sixth Women’s Heritage Walk came to a close on Tuesday in a ceremony at the Cultural Foundation under the patronage of Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, UAE Minister of Tolerance.

Sixty women from 24 nationalities hiked 120-km from Abu Dhabi to Al Ain by foot, which took five days.

The “Sand Sisters”, as they call themselves, annually embark on this challenging trek to recreate the historical, seasonal Emirati migration between the two cities that was undertaken by tribes not so long ago.

In his speech, Sheikh Nahyan reflected on the essence of the Walk.

“For me, as the Minister of Tolerance, this walk embodies the very best of human fraternity,” said Sheikh Nahyan. “This journey has led all participants to meet a great number of wonderful people. It has enabled all of you to know one another at a deeper level. You have overcome challenges together. Walking together, in conversation and in silence, motivating and encouraging one another, you have built a strong and diverse community of women. That community is an inspiration to all of us,” the minister added.

The Walk is organised by Jody Ballard and Asma Sedeeq Al Mutawa.

Ballard, the founder, is an American author and clinical counselor and Al Mutawa is a prominent advocate of Emirati literature and culture who focuses on volunteer work that serves the community.

The WHW not only sheds light on the culture and heritage of the UAE, but also focuses on participant health and wellness, strength and leadership, and community building.

This multi-faceted journey is often described by Walkers as a life-changing adventure. Since its inception in 2015, over 250 women have already participated, including many from other countries. This year, six women from abroad also joined the Walk.

“This experience is something that you’ll always remember, as you really become a team with your fellow Walkers,” said Swedish participant Eva Hallberg. “I did the Walk because I’m moving from the UAE, and I thought it was fantastic to have the opportunity before I left to engage with the culture and heritage of the UAE, learning firsthand how the Bedouins lived.”

This year’s cultural programme, curated in collaboration with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, was filled with extraordinary activities that immersed participants in UAE culture. The Walkers discussed the book Words of the Leader Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, enjoyed a falconry display, and engaged with lectures on astronomy, the Emirati Burqa, Saluki (greyhound dogs), desert sands and more.

HH Dr. Sheikha Shamma bint Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan, Chairperson of the Sheikh Mohammed bin Khaled Al Nahyan Cultural Centre, visited the camp where she delivered an impactful speech on desert traditions, social cohesion and the value of tolerance between peoples. The Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi also played a vital role in this year’s event and shared with participants fascinating information about desert flora and fauna. The agency led the group in a ceremony to plant Ghaf trees.

The Walk’s organisers, Asma Sedeeq Al Mutawa and Jody Ballard, said: “This year witnessed the cooperation of many government institutions and organisations to create an experience that the Sand Sisters will never forget. The support that we receive from various entities allows us to continue this unique event annually and improve its quality year on year.”

The experience is also open to men for the first time this year. The pilot edition of the Men’s Heritage Walk will begin on Friday, 7 February, led by Emirati Hamad Ghanim. Like the women, the men will embark on a five-day adventure filled with personal growth and cultural immersion.

The Salama bint Hamdan Al Nahyan Foundation has provided valuable support and guidance to organisers over the years, and helped the events evolve to their current standards.

“The Salama bint Hamdan Al Nahyan Foundation is proud to support this initiative and nurture its development and growth,” said Angela Migally, Executive Director of the Salama bint Hamdan Al Nahyan Foundation. “As we celebrate the conclusion of the sixth Women’s Heritage Walk, we are also witnessing the launch of the Men’s Heritage Walk, a new and significant milestone for this initiative. The Foundation congratulates all participants in the Walk on their successful journeys filled with learning about the Emirati landscape, heritage and culture.”

Each year, a desert capable ambulance follows the participants to ensure their safety as they trek. This year, the medical support was improved further due to the involvement of physicians from Danat Al Emarat Hospital for Women and Children, who stayed in the camp throughout the trip to support the women’s health and safety.