Dubai: A false ceiling in one of the corridrs of Dubai Mall collapsed on Monday.
No injuries were reported.
Emaar Properties, the developer of the mall, said on Tuesday that they have completed repair work on the suspnded ceiling.
Repair of damaged portion completed, no injuries reported
Dubai: A false ceiling in one of the corridrs of Dubai Mall collapsed on Monday.
No injuries were reported.
Emaar Properties, the developer of the mall, said on Tuesday that they have completed repair work on the suspnded ceiling.