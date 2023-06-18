1. Dubai completes 7 new footbridges for pedestrians
Six more “ultra-modern” footbridges coming up in the emirate, RTA says
2. A hidden barbecue gem in the bylanes of Dubai’s Al Quoz
Palestinian chef Fadel Faour talks about his love for cooking and starting a restaurant
3. Saudi: Pilgrims told to prepare for intense heat and dust storms during Hajj in Mecca and Medina
Temperatures expected to reach 43.6°C in Mecca and 43 degrees Celsius in Medina
4. Eid Al Adha 2023: Dubai announces holidays for public sector
Dubai Government's Human Resources deparment announces holiday dates
5. UAE volunteers help 9 expat siblings living by themselves in a room
Mother had died a year ago; father flew home a month ago in a bid to secure urgent funds