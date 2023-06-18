1. Dubai completes 7 new footbridges for pedestrians

Six more “ultra-modern” footbridges coming up in the emirate, RTA says

2. A hidden barbecue gem in the bylanes of Dubai’s Al Quoz

Palestinian chef Fadel Faour talks about his love for cooking and starting a restaurant

3. Saudi: Pilgrims told to prepare for intense heat and dust storms during Hajj in Mecca and Medina

Temperatures expected to reach 43.6°C in Mecca and 43 degrees Celsius in Medina

4. Eid Al Adha 2023: Dubai announces holidays for public sector

Dubai Government's Human Resources deparment announces holiday dates

5. UAE volunteers help 9 expat siblings living by themselves in a room