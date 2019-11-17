Major park with no entry fee a symbol of tolerance, says top official

Dubai: Dubai Municipality has celebrated the arrival of one million visitors to the Quranic Park since it opened in April, the civic body said on Sunday.

The success of the project, which cost more than Dhs200 million, comes amid several successful tourism projects of Dubai Municipality including Dubai Frame, the largest frame structure in the world, which was also visited by two million people, it said.

Dawoud Al Hajri, director general of Dubai Municipality, said the opening of the Quranic Park coincided with the Year of Tolerance.

“It reinforces the cultural and civilizational role as the park contains cultural elements that bring civilizational interaction between different cultures and religions and shows the value of tolerance in Islam and in the UAE society.”