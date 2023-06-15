1. Dubai’s most expensive house is up for sale at $204m

The home in the Emirates Hills neighborhood has 60,000 square feet of indoor space

2. UAE: Should you buy gold now? Price set to rise in the months ahead

If you’ve already bought gold, hold off on selling it now as profits will rise hereafter

3. Why the Chinese don’t eat too much sugar and what we can learn from it?

Dietary habits, food environment and genetic factors all add in

4. Dh1 fresh fruit platters: Head to Dubai’s secret community market

Dh5 burgers, Dh6 biryani and other discounts galore at Al Quoz Community Market

5. India: Fadnavis vs Shinde in the great Maharashtra power play