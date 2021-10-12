Students from 470 universities across the world are applying to this year’s edition

The Global Grad Show to be held in Dubai in November, will showcase innovative projects by university students from around the world. Image Credit:

Dubai: The Global Grad Show, held under the patronage of Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture & Arts Authority and member of the Dubai Council, and in partnership with A.R.M. Holding and Dubai Culture, is set for its most impactful edition to date.

The Global Grad Show is a leading international programme for social impact innovations created by university graduates. For its upcoming seventh edition, it has received applications from over 70 countries, with a 70% increase in the number of universities compared to 2020.

470 universities

With top graduates from 470 leading universities across Europe, Americas, Asia, Africa and the Middle East applying to this year’s edition, the event further raises Dubai’s profile as a global destination for talent and innovation.

This year’s growth in size is also matched by heightened diversity. Participants have put forward innovation in fields ranging from bioengineering to cloud computing, neuroscience and urban design, hailing from universities such as Harvard, Stanford, MIT, Oxford and Cambridge, alongside regional colleges in developing economies including Bhutan, Ethiopia, El Salvador, Jamaica and Brunei.

Innovative solutions

Global Grad Show’s yearly showcase is a central part of the programme. The 2021 selection of international projects will be unveiled online on November 8, featuring the most innovative solutions to some of the greatest and often unappreciated challenges of our times.

In addition, MENA Grad Show will display social impact projects developed by academic talent from the region, at a physical exhibition held as part of Dubai Design Week.

Since its launch in 2015, more than 7,000 students across over 640 universities have submitted projects to the programme, making it a key converging point for talented minds from across the world.

Future-readiness

In a statement, Sheikha Latifa said: “In line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the Global Grad Show mirrors the UAE’s and Dubai’s drive for future-readiness and its commitment to developing human capital. Through the efforts of the thousands of brilliant young minds who engage with the programme every year, a better future is being shaped — and enabling their growth means creating a more prosperous society for everyone.

“We are pleased to contribute to the UAE’s vision for the next 50 years. As we develop strategies for sustainable development and international cooperation, we look at the boundless talent within the Global Grad Show community and become more confident that the programme is ideally placed to contribute towards these goals and thrive.”

Opportunity for innovators