Dubai: Dubai Health Authority (DHA) recently won an award at the International Data Corporation (IDC)’s edition of the IDC Future Enterprise Awards.
DHA won the award in the ‘Best in Future of Operations’ category and was recognised as an entity that has successfully rethought the ways in which its operations are managed keeping digital transformation in mind.
International Data Corporation (IDC) hosted more than 200 senior IT and business leaders from across the UAE for the IDC DX Forum 2022, which took place at Dubai’s iconic Museum of the Future under the theme “Digital Leaders for the Digital Era.”
The event culminated in the 2022 edition of the IDC Future Enterprise Awards, which formally recognised the achievements of UAE-based organisations that have successfully planned and executed digital transformation (DX) initiatives across multiple areas of their businesses through the implementation of disruptive digital technologies.
Single platform
DHA was recognised for its E-Connected Healthcare Model, which is an innovative operational model that combines digital systems and data originating from the public and private healthcare providers under one platform. This model helps in providing accurate real-time data to support fact-based decision-making and leads to implementing an innovative work model based on the electronic link that the authority has established between the public and private health sector.
Awadh Seghayer Al Ketbi, director-general of DHA, said that the award recognises DHA’s efforts to create a complete digital health ecosystem for Dubai with an aim to foster a world-class health system that uses digital technology across all spectrums of healthcare to enhance delivery of care, public health policies, healthcare management and fosters quick data-backed decision making as well as helps create a resilient and agile health sector.