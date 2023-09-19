Dubai: Workers at an ENOC petrol station in Dubai were awarded certificates of appreciation by Dubai Police for quickly putting out a fire in a vehicle at the station.
Lieutenant Colonel Rashid Muhammad Salem, director of Lehbab Police Station, honoured the workers at the ENOC station for swift and efficient response.
The recognition was made following directives from Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, the Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, and with supervision from Major General Khalil Ibrahim Al Mansoori, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Investigation Affairs.
Community outreach
The honour is part of the initiative called ‘We Reach Out to Thank You’, which aims to recognise external partners of the force. It involves visiting the honourees at their workplaces and appreciating them in front of their colleagues.
Lt Col Salem commended the workers for their exemplary behaviour and rapid response. He stressed that their professionalism in handling the incident reflected the true essence of the partnership between the Dubai Police and community members for the greater good.
He emphasised the Dubai Police’s commitment to recognising individuals and entities that collaborate with them. He added that such recognitions serve as motivation for others to exhibit commendable characteristics.
Lt Col Salem presented a certificate of appreciation to the workers, acknowledging their earnest efforts and quick action in extinguishing the vehicle fire.
The workers expressed gratitude to Dubai Police General Command, saying the recognition fills them with pride and joy.